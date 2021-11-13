Faceter (FACE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Faceter has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $852.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 141.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00221896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086329 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

