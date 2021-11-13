FairGame (FAIR) Trading Up 25.8% Over Last 7 Days

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. FairGame has a total market cap of $22.00 million and $13.64 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

