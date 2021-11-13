Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.63 Billion

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00004023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $6.63 billion and approximately $454.35 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00052144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00221172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086389 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

