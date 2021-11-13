Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,283 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,323,000 after buying an additional 327,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after buying an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after buying an additional 928,556 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,829,000 after buying an additional 404,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,314,000 after buying an additional 71,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

FATE stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $74.99.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.