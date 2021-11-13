FC Barcelona Fan Token Price Hits $14.51 on Major Exchanges (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $51.51 million and $2.04 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $14.51 or 0.00022410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00052838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00225670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00087526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,027 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

