FedoraCoin Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $50,771.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.30 or 0.00395307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

