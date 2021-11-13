Fei Protocol Trading Up 0.1% This Week (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00073123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00074214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00098058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.52 or 0.07201626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,082.33 or 1.00074746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

