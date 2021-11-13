FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of FibroGen worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,214,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,870,000 after buying an additional 68,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 73,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $22,833,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

