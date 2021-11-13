Financial Survey: LMP Automotive (LMPX) vs. The Competition

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ: LMPX) is one of 31 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LMP Automotive to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of LMP Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of LMP Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LMP Automotive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive -4.82% 55.61% 11.15% LMP Automotive Competitors 2.85% 31.27% 4.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LMP Automotive and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $30.44 million -$4.82 million -8.35 LMP Automotive Competitors $6.23 billion $178.15 million 68.84

LMP Automotive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive. LMP Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LMP Automotive and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A LMP Automotive Competitors 236 1180 1438 50 2.45

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 14.74%. Given LMP Automotive’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LMP Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

LMP Automotive has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LMP Automotive’s peers have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LMP Automotive peers beat LMP Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

