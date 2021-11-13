Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $892.26

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 892.26 ($11.66) and traded as high as GBX 909 ($11.88). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 908 ($11.86), with a volume of 416,555 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 892.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 901.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

In other news, insider Sandra Kelly bought 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £19,988.46 ($26,115.05). Also, insider Simon Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £177,200 ($231,512.93).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

