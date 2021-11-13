First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $971.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $658.29 and a one year high of $973.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $899.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $887.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

