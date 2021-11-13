First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $116.21. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

