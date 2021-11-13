First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after buying an additional 5,345,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a PE ratio of 207.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

