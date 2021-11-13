First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,668 shares of company stock valued at $31,768,719. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

ETN opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $175.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

