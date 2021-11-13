First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294,348 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.83% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $123,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after buying an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,961,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after acquiring an additional 226,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $60.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.