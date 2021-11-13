First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of First Internet Bancorp worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

INBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

