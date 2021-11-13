First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 82,979 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 984.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,979 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEAS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.37 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

