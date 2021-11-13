First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 331,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of BlackRock TCP Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $811.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on TCPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

