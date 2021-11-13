First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 110,107 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Main Street Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

