First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 78,746 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Boston Partners grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after buying an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,844,000 after buying an additional 534,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ST stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

