First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of GATX worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the second quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get GATX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

GATX stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.