First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Hub Group worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $84.68 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

