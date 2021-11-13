First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Minerals Technologies worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTX opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

