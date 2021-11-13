First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of TriNet Group worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $529,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 86.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of TNET opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.35.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $1,793,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $37,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.