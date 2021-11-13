First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

