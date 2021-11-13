First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 485.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Global Net Lease worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after buying an additional 762,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,856,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,854,000 after buying an additional 136,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,026,000 after buying an additional 206,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company.

GNL stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.