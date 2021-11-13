First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 1,627.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,260 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of LTC Properties worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTC opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

