First Trust Advisors LP Buys 13,927 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Dycom Industries worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NYSE DY opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $76.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

