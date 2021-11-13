First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Sanmina worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 14.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 377.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $3,184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 28,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Sanmina stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

