First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,953 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Sleep Number worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,629,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.94. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.