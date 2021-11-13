First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Schlumberger by 129.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after acquiring an additional 897,159 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

