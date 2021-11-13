First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $492,000.

Shares of ARDC opened at $16.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

