First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,458 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 105.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 779,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,610,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,504,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 877,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 328,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

APAM opened at $51.10 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.48%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

