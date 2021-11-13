First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HMN opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

