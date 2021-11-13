First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of JOYY worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 79.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 19.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

Shares of YY stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.82.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 122.29%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

