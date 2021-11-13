First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Laredo Petroleum worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 4.19. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.