First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.

AVXL stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

