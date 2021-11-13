First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Murphy USA worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $183.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.94. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.47 and a 52-week high of $184.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.