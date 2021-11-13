First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.57% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.76 million, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $907,284 over the last quarter.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

