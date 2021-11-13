First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after buying an additional 216,673 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 429,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE TMHC opened at $32.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.