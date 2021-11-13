First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 58,485 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Provident Financial Services worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after buying an additional 181,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

