First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.38 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,372 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

ELS opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

