First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.42 Million Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Paramount Group worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,005,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 417,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 774,748 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,577,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paramount Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

