First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Cabot worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cabot by 3.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,372,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cabot by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

