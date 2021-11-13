First Trust Advisors LP Invests $4.61 Million in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $8,750,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.81 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.