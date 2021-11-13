First Trust Advisors LP Invests $4.73 Million in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Unisys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Unisys by 573.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Unisys by 123.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 176.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Unisys by 71.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%.

In other Unisys news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

