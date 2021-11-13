First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,919 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $279.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -160.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.93.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

