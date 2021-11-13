First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after buying an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,558,000 after buying an additional 96,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,145,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,851,000 after buying an additional 175,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $89.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

