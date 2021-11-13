First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,700 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Covetrus worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Covetrus by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Covetrus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.80 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Several brokerages have commented on CVET. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.