First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Vir Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 46.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $211,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,832 shares of company stock worth $5,261,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $33.11 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of -1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

